Politics Today: Religious Tolerance In Nigeria And Its Consequences
February 5, 2017
The need for followers of various religions to tolerate each other in the face of provocation was the thrust of discourse on an audience participation programme, Politics Today.
Efosa Uwangue reports that the discussants were of the view that it is a first step towards ensuring peaceful existence.
