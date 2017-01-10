Pres. Buhari Decries Poor Performance Of NHIS, Flags Off Primary Healthcare

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the poor performance of the national Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, which was introduced by the Obasanjo administration to assist Nigerian workers and their families have access to quality healthcare.

The President spoke when he flagged-off the Primary Health Care revitalization programme in Kuchingoro, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory.

Health Correspondent, Joseph Kadiri reports that the President promised that every political ward in Nigeria will have a revitalized Primary Health Care Centre as part of measures to reduce maternal and infant mortality.

