ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Pres. Buhari Decries Poor Performance Of NHIS, Flags Off Primary Healthcare

Pres. Buhari Decries Poor Performance Of NHIS, Flags Off Primary Healthcare

January 10, 2017 All News, All other News, Headlines, National News, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports Leave a comment 25 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried  the poor performance of the national Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, which was introduced by the Obasanjo administration to assist Nigerian workers and their families have access to quality healthcare.

The President spoke when he flagged-off the Primary Health Care revitalization programme in Kuchingoro, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory.

Health Correspondent, Joseph Kadiri reports that the President promised that every political ward in Nigeria will have a revitalized Primary Health Care Centre as part of measures to reduce maternal and infant mortality.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

NULGE Suspends Strike In Igueben Local Government

The indefinite strike embarked upon by staff of Igueben Local Government has been suspended. A …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved