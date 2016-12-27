Presidency Gives Reasons For Silence On Kaduna Killings

Presidential Spokesperson, Femi Adesina has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is silent on the ongoing violence in southern Kaduna because Governor el-Rufai is handling it.

Femi Adesina, who spoke in a television programme yesterday cited the Nigeria’s federal structure, stressing that there was no need for Buhari to speak since el-Rufai was according to him “on top of the matter.”

Meanwhile, reports from Kaduna indicate that the death toll from last Saturday’s attack on the village of Goska, near Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, LGA, of the State has risen from five to eleven.

However, the Kaduna State Police Command said it was yet to ascertain the death toll.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has condemned the attack carried out despite a 24-hour curfew imposed on the area, saying the assailants would not know peace.

