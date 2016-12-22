Thursday, December 22, 2016
buhari-security-summit-copy

President Buhari absent at South East Economic Summit in Enugu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday stayed away from the maiden South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu, following threat by some pro-Biafra agitators.

President Buhari was meant to be the Chief Guest of Honour at the summit, which held in the Enugu State Government House, according to the programme of the event.

Although the President was expected at the event, as noted by several speakers who spoke during the event, he did not show up, neither was he represented.

Also, ministers from the South-East, who were slated to make presentations at the event, all stayed away.

Chairman of the South-East Security and Economic Summit, former power minister, Professor Barth Nnaji had to substitute President Buhari’s name with that of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who attended the event as the ‘‘Distinguished Guest of Honour’.

