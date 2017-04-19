President Buhari cancels FEC meeting because of Easter holidays

The Presidency said the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council did not hold because of the Easter holidays.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in an interview with reporters when it became clear that the meeting would not hold.

The Federal Government declared last Friday as a public holiday to mark Good Friday and Monday to mark Easter Monday.

Garba Shehu said the two-day holiday made it difficult for members of the council’s secretariat to make memos available to ministers two or three days ahead of meeting days as it is the norm.

The presidential spokesman said, the staff on the council secretariat resumed on Tuesday after the Easter holidays.

The FEC which has Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, all ministers and some top presidential aides as members are chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Members meet weekly inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Journalists who rushed to the Presidential Villa to witness the opening of the meeting were disappointed when they were told that the meeting would not hold.

