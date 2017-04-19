President Buhari commends re-opening of Abuja Airport before deadline

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the re-opening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, 24 hours ahead of the deadline.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, the President lauded the efforts of the contractor, security agencies, Kaduna State Government, as well as the Ministries of Transport, Power, Works and Housing, on the successful completion of work on the runway of the airport.

He said that he looked forward to such display of inter-agency cooperation and efficiency in the operation of the entire Federal Government machinery.

President Buhari also thanked foreign airlines for their cooperation with the Nigerian Government during the period of the closure of the airport.

Ahead of the date scheduled for the re-opening, April 19, the Minister of State for Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, said the Abuja Airport has been certified to accommodate international and local flights.

