President Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina says the President had earlier planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.

The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives.

President Buhari expressed his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.

