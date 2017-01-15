President Buhari Hails Nigerian Troops In Borno And Liberia
January 15, 2017
Men of the Seven Division of the Nigeria Army stationed at the Sambisa forest have been commended for being a source of pride to the country.
President Muhammadu Buhari made the commendation at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in Abuja.
Reported by Thomas Sadoh
