President Buhari Meets With senate President, Signs Endangered Species Act

President Muhammad Buhari, and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, have met behind closed doors, where he assented to the ‎Endangered Species Control of International Trade and Traffic Amendment Act 2016, earlier passed by the National Assembly.

The meeting took place on the last working day of the year at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Saraki, also joined the president to observe the Jumat prayer at the villa.

Speaking to journalists on what Nigerians should expect in 2017 from the National Assembly, Doctor Saraki said attention would be on the economy.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, explained that the intent of the amendment is to bring the penalty provisions in line with economic realities and to act as a deterrent or deter people from trafficking and trading in endangered species because endangered are preserves of the country.

This brings to 17, the total number of acts the president assented to in the year 2016.

