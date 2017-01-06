President Buhari Orders Actions Against Southern Kaduna Violence

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that decisive measures be taken to stop the recurring violence in the Southern Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu which said that in addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen had also been stationed there.

According to him, the army was setting up two battalions in Southern Kaduna. The military will continue to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area.

The President, the statement said, has also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna, SEMA, in order to determine the level of response required for urgent aid for the victims.

Recall that the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris was in the state on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation.

