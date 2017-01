President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the inspector general of police to create a mobile police unit in southern Kaduna as part of measures taken to end violence and destruction.

In a statement by the special adviser on media and publicity, Mr femi Adesina said the president also directed the Nigerian Army to begin the process of setting up a two battalion in the area while the military is expected to continue the surveillance across the fleshpot in the area.

Comments

comments