President Buhari Reassures Securing Release Of Chibok Girls In Captivity Of Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated the commitment of the federal government in securing the release of the remaining Chibok Girls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents.

The statement came as the world commemorates the One thousandth day of the abduction of school girls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, President Buhari expressed hope that the abducted girls will soon rejoin their families and loved ones just as the Federal government would not spare any effort to reunite the girls with their families.

