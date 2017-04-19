President Buhari suspends SGF and NIA boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. David Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke.

Their suspension orders were contained in a statement made available to journalists today by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

While Mr. David Babachir Lawal as suspended in connection with the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on North East, Ambassador Oke was suspended in connection with discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the NIA has made a claim.

According to the statement, President Buhari has ordered that thorough investigations be conducted on the allegations against the two top government officials.

The President therefore set up a three-man committee comprising the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The committee has fourteen days to submit its reports.

Comments

comments