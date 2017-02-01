President Donald Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch For US Supreme Court

President Donald Trump has nominated Colorado federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch for the US Supreme Court.

If confirmed by the Senate, the 49-year-old would restore the court’s conservative majority, lost with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

The judge was picked from a shortlist of 21 choices, which Mr. Trump made public during the election campaign.

Mr. Trump said Judge Gorsuch had a superb intellect, an unparalleled legal education, and a commitment to interpreting the Constitution.

Mr. Trump said Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline, and has earned bipartisan support.

Accepting the nomination, he said: It is the role of judges to apply, not alter, the work of the people’s representatives. Judge Gorsuch is an originalist, meaning he believes the US Constitution should be followed as the Founding Fathers intended. If successful, his nomination will restore the 5-4 conservative majority on the nine-seat high court.

Protests against Mr. Trump’s choice were held outside the Supreme Court following the announcement.

