President Muhammadu Buhari Absent At Jumat Service

President Muhammadu Buhari was today absent at the Juma’at service held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President has been joining Muslim faithful for the prayers inside a mosque near his office since he stopped attending the service at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Three state governors who apparently planned to join Buhari for the prayers were however present.

The governors who attended the prayer session included Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun); Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara); and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano).

The governors had yesterday joined their colleagues for a meeting of the National Economic Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

No official reason has been given for Buhari’s absence at the prayer session at the time of filing this report.

It will, however, be recalled that the Presidency had on Thursday said as eager as the President wanted to be up and about, his doctors have advised him to take things slowly.

In the statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency, however, assured Nigerians that there is no need for apprehension over the state of health of the President.

