President Muhammadu Buhari Condoles With Families Of Electrocuted Football Fans In Calabar

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the tragic event that took the lives of several Nigerians at a football viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State last night.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, the President commiserated with the government and people of Cross River State and football fans nationwide over the unfortunate incident.

He also commended the state government for the prompt action in setting up a commission of inquiry into the incident and its offer of assistance to the victims and their families.

The President offered his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the mostly young victims, whose sudden death is a big blow not only to their families, but also to the football-loving nation.

He prayed that God Almighty grants the souls of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn their irreparable loss.

