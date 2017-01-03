Private Tax Collectors Comply Fully With Edo State Government’s Directive
January 3, 2017
Edo State Government’s ban on collection of taxes by private bodies have continued to attract commendation from commercial bus drivers and traders in Benin City.
Adesuwa Lato reports that although bus drivers no longer pay taxes to private bodies, there is still hike in transport fares.
