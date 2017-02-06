Pro & Anti Buhari protests hold in Abuja

Despite pressure from the police to stop the “#IStandWithNigeria” protest in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt, the protest held in Abuja on Monday with a call on president buhari to sack top government functionaries over corruption allegations.

The protesters called for reorganisation of the economic team as part of measures to end the persistent rise of inflation.

Correspondent Alhassan Bala of ITV, Abuja station reports that the Presidential Villa entrance witnessed another protest group supporting the APC led-government.

