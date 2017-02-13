Pro-Buhari Group Set To Hold Rallies In Four Cities In Nigeria

A coalition of pro-Buhari organizations under the aegis of Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria is mobilizing to hold rallies tagged, “I Support President Buhari” across four Nigerian cities this week.

The rallies are to hold simultaneously in Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Kaduna.

The organizers said it was necessary to show support for President Muhammadu Buhari whom they say is setting Nigeria on the path of growth.

The co-convener of the rally Mr. Moses Abdullahi, said in Abuja, that the rallies were scheduled to take place in Abuja on Tuesday and Thursday, Kaduna and Kano on Wednesday while a grand rally would hold in Lagos on Thursday.

He said before the emergence of president Buhari, Nigeria remained a shadow of itself since the return of democracy in 1999.

