Prophet Joshua Obakpe Urges Christians To Re-dedicate Their Lives To Risen Christ

Prophet Joshua Obakpe Urges Christians To Re-dedicate Their Lives To Risen Christ

April 16, 2017

Christians have been enjoined to see the resurrection of Jesus Christ as an opportunity to rededicate their lives to the service of God and humanity.

The Founder and General Superintendent of First Christ Ambassador Deliverance Church, Prophet Joshua Obakpe stated this at a Church service to mark East celebration.

Wellington Akodeja reports that the Easter celebration coincided with the presentation of an award on Prophet Obakpe by the proposed Maritime Security Agency of Nigeria, as the first spiritual patron of the organisation.

