Protesting ex-agitators in Niger Delta block Uselu-Lagos road
December 22, 2016
Some ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region on Thursday blocked both axis of Uselu-Lagos expressway, protesting non-payment of allowances spanning five months.
Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe reports that motorists were stranded for several hours while the protest lasted.
