Protesting ex-agitators in Niger Delta block Uselu-Lagos road

Protesting ex-agitators in Niger Delta block Uselu-Lagos road

Some ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region on Thursday blocked both axis of Uselu-Lagos expressway, protesting non-payment of allowances spanning five months.

Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe reports that motorists were stranded for several hours while the protest lasted.

