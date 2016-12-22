Thursday, December 22, 2016
Re-run: Gov. Wike inaugurates commission to investigate killings

December 22, 2016

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the killings and violence that attended the re-run elections held on tenth of this month.

Inaugurating the Judicial Commission of Inquiry today at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike urged the commission to find out the number of those killed and who was responsible for their deaths.

He also enjoined the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to ascertain the names of those who were killed.

The governor, however, stated that it is not within the purview of the Commission to investigate how the elections were conducted.

It is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the state governor within one month.

Responding, Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, Justice Chinwendu Nwogu said that the commission would discharge its assignment within the confines of the law.

