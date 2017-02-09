Reactions trail FG’s decision to transport farm produce via railway
February 9, 2017
Some residents in Benin City have commended the federal government for agreeing to the fact that there is rising cost in food items in the country.
Ebhoramen reports that the residents however kicked against federal government’s resolve to commence transportation of food items through railway to cushion the hike in food price.
