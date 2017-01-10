ITV mobile app
Reactions Trail Formation Of Mega Party In Benin

Reactions Trail Formation Of Mega Party In Benin

January 10, 2017

As the plan to form a mega party in the country gathers momentum in some quarters, residents in Benin City have raised pertinent questions on its essence and benefits particularly now that the country is facing various challenges.

Reported by Efosa Uwangue

