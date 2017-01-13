Resident Doctors In Kogi State Join Nationwide Protest

The Association of Resident Doctors in Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, has joined the strike by National Association of Resident Doctors to register their displeasure with the management of Nigeria’s health system.

ARD President in Lokoja, Doctor Kennedy Obohwemu, said that his members were part and parcel of National Association of Resident Doctors and were duty bound to comply with the directive.

NAN recalls that NARD also wants the Federal Government to address the lingering issues beleaguering the health sector, especially as it affects resident doctors.

Doctor Obohwemu said the action became necessary considering the protracted saga and unfathomable quagmire resident doctors across the nation are passing through.

