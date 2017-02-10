Residents Of Iguosa Housing Estate Bemoan Threat Of Gully In Their Area
February 10, 2017
Residents of Iguosa Housing Estate near Oluku in Ovia North East Local Government Area have re-echoed their appeal to relevant authorities to urgently reclaim the gully that is threatening to submerge the estate.
Adesuwa Lato who visited the gully site reports that more houses have carved into the gully.
