Residents Of Uwelu Community Protest Power Cut To Their Area

February 7, 2017

Residents of Uwelu Community in Benin City today protested blackout in their area for over one year.

Adesuwa Lato reports that the angry protesters marched through some major roads and temporarily disrupted traffic.

