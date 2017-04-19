Respondents attribute upsurge in suicide to economic situation
April 19, 2017
All News, All other News, Edo News, Headlines, National News, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports
54 Views
Residents in Benin have blamed the recent upsurge of suicide in the country on the current economic hardship faced by the masses.
The respondents though condemned the act, said government should as a matter of urgency do all it can to reduce the hardship in the country.
Aigboje Ikhuoria has details.
Comments
comments
Check Also
TweetThe Presidency said the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council did not hold because …