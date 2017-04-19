ITV mobile app
Respondents attribute upsurge in suicide to economic situation

Residents in Benin have blamed the recent upsurge of suicide in the country on the current economic hardship faced by the masses.

The respondents though condemned the act, said government should as a matter of urgency do all it can to reduce the hardship in the country.

Aigboje Ikhuoria has details.

