ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Respondents In Benin Appeals To Government To Subsidize Food Items

Respondents In Benin Appeals To Government To Subsidize Food Items

January 6, 2017 All News, All other News, Edo News, Headlines, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports Leave a comment 13 Views

Members of the public are calling on the State and Federal government in Nigeria to subsidize the prices of food items in view of the biting economic situation.

Speaking with best Mbiere, some respondents said three square meals have become a thing of the past.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Abuja Airport Closure: FG Promises Adequate Logistics Arrangements

As the preparation to re-route the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to Kaduna International Airport due …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved