Respondents In Benin Condemn Trading On Walkways

Respondents In Benin Condemn Trading On Walkways

January 8, 2017 All News, All other News, Edo News, Headlines, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports Leave a comment 20 Views

Residents in Benin City have decried the manner in which traders display their wares on walk ways.

Patience Osarogiuwa quotes the respondents as saying the walkways are met for pedestrians not traders.

