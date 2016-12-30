ITV mobile app
Rivers State Of Assembly Passes 2017 Budget

Rivers State Of Assembly Passes 2017 Budget

December 30, 2016

Rivers State House of Assembly has passed into law a budget of four hundred and seventy billion Naira for the 2017 fiscal year, Christened Golden Jubilee Budget for Accelerated Development.

The budget proposal was present ed by the Governor Nyesom Wike on Wednesday December twenty-eight 2016.

Reported By Deborah Ogbeifun

