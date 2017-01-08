Rivers State Government Condemns Sack Of seven Police Officers Over Rivers Re-run Election

Rivers State Government has described the sack of police officers in the state as a sad development for Professionalism in the Nigerian Police force.

A statement released by the government’s spokesman, Doctor Austin Tam-George said that the Officers committed no crime, other than stopping a carefully planned assassination attempt on the life of Governor Nyesom Wike .

He urged Nigerians to demand the immediate reinstatement of the Officers and for the Inspector General of Police to allow an independent inquiry.

Briefing Journalists at a news conference in Abuja yesterday, the Force Spokesman Mr Don Awunah said the dismissed officers acted contrary to the laws that ought to have guided their conduct during the Decembers ten Rerun election.

Awunah said the decision to expel the officers from the force is coming after the accused were investigated by the internal investigative and disciplinary committee.

