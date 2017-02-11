Robbery incident leaves one dead and several others injured in Benin
February 11, 2017
One person was killed with several others injured yesterday following a broad day robbery attack at Siluko road and Ibiwe area of Benin City.
The incident which claimed the life of a middle age man was alleged to have been carried out by a gang of four armed men
Aigboje Ikhouria has details.
