Saturday, February 11, 2017
Robbery incident leaves one dead and several others injured in Benin

One person was killed with several others injured yesterday following a broad day robbery attack at Siluko road and Ibiwe area of Benin City.

The incident which claimed the life of a middle age man was alleged to have been carried out by a gang of four armed men

Aigboje Ikhouria has details.

