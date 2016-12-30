Russian President Putin Reverses Expulsion of US Diplomats

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has ruled out a tit-for-tat response after the US expelled thirty-five Russian diplomats over hacking.

He said Russia would not stoop to the level of irresponsible diplomacy but would work to restore ties with the US under President-elect Donald Trump.

Russia’s foreign ministry asked Mr. Putin to expel thirty-five US envoys.

The country denies involvement in hacking related to the US election, calling US sanctions ungrounded.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev accused the outgoing US administration of President Barack Obama of ending in anti-Russian death throes.

Mr. Obama, who will be replaced by Donald Trump on twentieth January, has vowed action against Russia, following accusations that it directed cyber-attacks on the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Comments

comments