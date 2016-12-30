ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Russian President Putin Reverses Expulsion of US Diplomats
Moscow : Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he gives his annual state of the nation address in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. AP/PTI Photo(AP12_1_2016_000292A)

Russian President Putin Reverses Expulsion of US Diplomats

December 30, 2016 All News, All other News, Headlines, Society & People, World News Leave a comment 15 Views

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has ruled out a tit-for-tat response after the US expelled thirty-five Russian diplomats over hacking.

He said Russia would not stoop to the level of irresponsible diplomacy but would work to restore ties with the US under President-elect Donald Trump.

Russia’s foreign ministry asked Mr. Putin to expel thirty-five US envoys.

The country denies involvement in hacking related to the US election, calling US sanctions ungrounded.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev accused the outgoing US administration of President Barack Obama of ending in anti-Russian death throes.

Mr. Obama, who will be replaced by Donald Trump on twentieth January, has vowed action against Russia, following accusations that it directed cyber-attacks on the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Gov. Mimiko Inaugurates Road Project In Ondo State

Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko has inaugurated the thirty-four point six-two kilometer Igbokoda-Ugbonla Road and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2016, All Rights Reserved