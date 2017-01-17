ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Search For Malaysia Airliner Suspended

Search For Malaysia Airliner Suspended

January 17, 2017 All News, All other News, Society & People, World News Leave a comment 5 Views

The search for the Malaysian airliner that disappeared three years ago with two hundred and thirty nine on board has been suspended.

In a statement, Australia, Malaysia and China said the decision was taken with sadness after a fruitless search in more than one hundred and twenty thousand two square kilometers of the Indian Ocean.
Families of the victims called it an irresponsible move that must be reconsidered.

So far only seven of the twenty pieces of recovered debris have been identified as definitely or highly likely to be from the Boeing 777.

A report in November 2016 said the plane probably made a high and increasing rate of descent into the Indian Ocean.
However, Voice370, a family support group, said the search must continue and be extended.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Air Force Flies Ministers, Ezekwesili And Other Leaders Of BBOG To Sambisa Forest

Two Air Force Beechcraft planes yesterday flew military officers, government officials and leaders of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved