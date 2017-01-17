Search For Malaysia Airliner Suspended

The search for the Malaysian airliner that disappeared three years ago with two hundred and thirty nine on board has been suspended.

In a statement, Australia, Malaysia and China said the decision was taken with sadness after a fruitless search in more than one hundred and twenty thousand two square kilometers of the Indian Ocean.

Families of the victims called it an irresponsible move that must be reconsidered.

So far only seven of the twenty pieces of recovered debris have been identified as definitely or highly likely to be from the Boeing 777.

A report in November 2016 said the plane probably made a high and increasing rate of descent into the Indian Ocean.

However, Voice370, a family support group, said the search must continue and be extended.

