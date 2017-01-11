Senate rejects ban on car importation through land borders

The Senate has called for the reversal of the Federal Government’s policy banning the importation of cars through land borders, which took effect from January one, 2017.

According to the Senate, the ban will lead to a loss of five hundred thousand jobs.

The lawmakers, who criticised the policy during Wednesday’s plenary, described the ban as anti-poor.

The issue was brought through a motion titled, ‘The Ban on the Importation of Vehicles Through the Land Borders into the Country’, jointly moved by Senators Barau Jibrin, Kabiru Gaya, Sabi Abdullahi, Shehu Sani and Ali Wakili.

The lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected the policy, while asking Nigeria Customs Service to immediately suspend implementation of the policy.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, specifically urged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the cries of Nigerians and reverse the policy.

