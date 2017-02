The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Justin Okonoboh says the legislature decided to increase the state 2017 budget from One hundred and fifty-three Billion Naira to enable the executive address the socio-economic challenges in the state.

Thomas Sadoh reports that Doctor Okonoboh also bared his mind on some other issues especially the New Central Hospital that is not functioning despite its inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari last year.

Comments

comments