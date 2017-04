Staff Of Former College Of Education, Ekiadolor Cry Out Over planned Transfer To Igueben College

Some Staff of former College of Education Ekiadolor, are kicking against the move by the Edo State Government to transfer them to College of Education, Igueben.

The move was necessitated after the upgrade of the College to a University. Best Mbiere reports that the affected teachers said the move is a plot by the State Government to retrench them from service.

