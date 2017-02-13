Sultan, Others Pray For President Buhari’s Recovery

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III; Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu Gambari; Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, and other Islamic leaders across Nigeria gathered in Osogbo on Sunday to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as for the peace and economic stability of Nigeria.

The prayer was organized by the Osun State Muslim community to pray for peace, security and economic development as well as for the ailing President.

Chief Imams and a former Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, were present at the prayer which was offered by Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Earlier, the President, Osun Muslim Community, Salaudeen Olayiwola, in an address read by his deputy, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi, urged Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders.

He also called on Aregbesola to recognize the Sharia Court which adjudicates in cases involving Muslims.

However, the Sultan, during his keynote address, said calling on government to recognize the court was unnecessary. Aregbesola said it was sad that some Muslims could be given just two hundred naira to embark on suicide missions

Comments

comments