Sultan Of Sokoto Urges President Buhari To Arrest And Prosecute Suspected Killers In Kaduna

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai to arrest and prosecute suspected killers in southern Kaduna.

Condemning the killings, the Islamic leader described them as unjust, heinous and dastardly acts of destruction of lives and property.

The sultan said that the NSCIA was particularly grieved that as at the last count, no fewer than eight hundred and eight lives of innocent Nigerians have been lost while nothing less than fifty seven others had suffered life-threatening injuries.

A statement by the Director of Administration, NSCIA, Ustaz Christian Isa Okonkwo, said Muslims denounced the killings and destruction particularly because they run contrary to fundamental Islamic law which ordains human life to be sacred and strongly forbids its unlawful destruction except for a just reason.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, therefore, called on the federal and state governments to urgently stop the killings which it described as inhuman and barbarous state of anomie.

