Suspected cultists kill young man in Benin

Tragedy in Benin as a young man was allegedly murdered in cold blood at the early hours of Wednesday by suspected cultists .

Though details are sketchy, it was gathered from the mother of the victim who confirmed that the deceased whose visa is ready to travel abroad on Saturday this week met his death shortly after he stepped out of the house.

It was also gathered that the victim was scheduled to travel out of the country on Saturday.

Edo State Police Commissioner, Mr Haliru Gwandu said the murder could be cult-related adding that the police are on top of the situation to curb the menace of cultism in the state and warned worrying cult groups to sheath their sword and embrace peace.

