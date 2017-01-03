Suspected Thieves Burgle Computer Shops On Mission Road, Benin City
January 3, 2017
All News, All other News, Edo News, Headlines, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports
36 Views
Computer Laptops and cash valued at millions of naira have been stolen from some shops on mission road Benin City by suspected burglars.
Kingsley Uchegbu reports that the robbery incident today led to a protest by some affected traders and sympathisers who blocked part of mission road.
Comments
comments
Check Also
About three hundred persons at the camp of the internally displaced persons, who wrote WAEC …