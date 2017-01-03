ITV mobile app
Suspected Thieves Burgle Computer Shops On Mission Road, Benin City

Computer Laptops and cash valued at millions of naira have been stolen from some shops on mission road Benin City by suspected burglars.

Kingsley Uchegbu reports that the robbery incident today led to a protest by some affected traders and sympathisers who blocked part of mission road.

