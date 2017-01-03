Syrian Rebel Suspends Moves For Peace Talks Planned By Russia And Turkey

Syrian rebel groups say they are suspending participation in the preparations for peace talks planned by Russia and Turkey for later this month.

In a statement, the rebels cited many and large violations of the ceasefire by the Syrian government as the reason for their move.

Turkey and Russia brokered the ceasefire deal that has mostly held since last Thursday. The peace talks are due to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In a statement, signed by a number of Syrian rebel groups on Monday, the regime and its allies have continued firing and committed many and large violations,

The statement highlighted fighting in the rebel-held region of Wadi Barada near Damascus, which they allege has been subjected to almost-daily bombing raids. In recent weeks the rebels have accused the government and its allies of trying to recapture the area, which supplies water to the capital.

The military has denied the allegations which the rebels say jeopardize the entire peace process.

On New Year’s Eve, the United Nations Security Council voted unanimously to welcome the Russia-Turkey efforts to end the Syrian fighting and to organise peace talks.

The new ceasefire deal applies across Syria but excludes the jihadists of Islamic State and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham and the Kurdish YPG militia.

