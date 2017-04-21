Thirty Football Fans Feared Dead In Calabar Viewing Centre During Europa League Match

No fewer than thirty persons watching the Europa League football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht perished in Calabar yesterday.

It was gathered that a transformer near the viewing centre located in the Iyang-Esu area of the Calabar Municipal Local Government Area exploded during the match and this caused a high-tension cable to drop on the viewing centre.

It was also learnt that that more than eighty persons were in the hall when the cable came down. The Police Public Relations Officer, Cross River State Command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident. She said the number of casualties would be confirmed today. Manchester United reached the Europa League semifinals for the first time after beating Anderlecht 2-1 on Thursday.

The English team, however, lost two key players to injury during the match. The big Swede, Zlatan Ibrahimovich and Marcos Rojo sustained injuries during the tension-soaked encounter.

