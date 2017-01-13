ITV mobile app
Three Female Suicide Bombers Attack Madagali Town In Adamawa

Adamawa State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, said one person was killed and three others injured in today’s bomb blasts in Madagali local government area of the state.

Malam Sajoh told  Newsmen that the low level of casualty was due to the precautionary measures introduced by the state government to contain incidents of suicide attacks in Madagali.

He said the massive enlightenment campaign on security consciousness had helped in identifying suicide bombers in the area before they reached their destination on market days.

While commending security agencies and the public for their commitment to the fight against the insurgents, Malam Sajoh said government would not fail them in its responsibility of protecting lives and property.

