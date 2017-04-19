Tragedy averted as fire engulfs shops in Benin
April 19, 2017
Shop owners at house number thirty-seven, Plymouth Road, by Zabayo junction, Benin City escaped what would have resulted in a major fire disaster when a gas cylinder exploded.
Fedinand Osakue reports that the inferno was contained through frantic efforts of neighbours.
