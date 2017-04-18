Tragedy Averted As Vehicle Rams Into Business Centre In Benin City

Tragedy was today averted when a vehicle rammed into a business centre at Ojo Junction, Upper Ekewan Road by Ugbighoko Market, Benin, destroying property running into millions of Naira.

Adesuwa Lato reports that though no life was lost to the accident, the impact brought down part of the affected building.

