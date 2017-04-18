ITV mobile app
Tragedy Averted As Vehicle Rams Into Business Centre In Benin City

April 18, 2017

Tragedy was today averted when a vehicle rammed into a business centre at Ojo Junction, Upper Ekewan Road by Ugbighoko Market, Benin, destroying property running into millions of Naira.

Adesuwa Lato reports that though no life was lost to the accident, the impact brought down part of the affected building.

