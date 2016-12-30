ITV mobile app
Travelers In Benin City Lament Hike In Cost Of Transportation

Travelers In Benin City Lament Hike In Cost Of Transportation

December 30, 2016 All News, All other News, Edo News, Headlines, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports Leave a comment 10 Views

The need for motorists to be mindful of their speed when traveling for the New Year celebration has been stressed in order to avoid road crashes.

Aigboje Ikhuoria reports that transporters complained of low patronage, while passengers bemoan the hike in fares.

