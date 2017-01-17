Turkish Police Arrest Main Suspect In New Year’s Eve Attack On Nightclub In Istanbul

Turkish police have arrested the main suspect in the New Year’s Eve attack on an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul after a huge manhunt.

Abdulkadir Masharipov is believed to have mounted the assault on the Reina club which left thirty nine people dead. The Uzbek national is said to have been caught in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district.

Citizens of Israel, France, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Belgium, Jordan and Saudi Arabia were among the victims, and dozens of people were injured.

Islamic State said it was behind the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

Police reportedly found the suspect along with his four year-old son at the home of a Kyrgyz friend in the city. his friend was also detained, along with three women.

According to the reports, he was due to undergo medical checks before being taken in for interrogation at a police headquarters.

Reports say the suspect arrived in Istanbul on 15 December and rented a flat in the central Turkish city of Konya with a woman believed to be his wife and two children.

Deputy Prime Minister posted a message on Twitter congratulating authorities on capturing the suspect.

Turkey has been battling IS inside northern Syria while seeking to push back ethnic Kurds in the region too.

