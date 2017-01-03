Twelve people arrested in Turkish police raids in Istanbul

Turkish police have launched raids in Istanbul and arrested twelve people, as the hunt for an attacker who killed thirty nine people in a nightclub intensifies.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said authorities had fingerprints and a basic description, and vowed to speedily identify the suspect.

About six hundred revelers were in the Reina nightclub early on Sunday when the gunman attacked. The Islamic State group said it was behind the attack.

There are some reports in Turkish media that the authorities know the man’s identity but have not made it public. Turkish police also released new images said to be of the suspect.

Turkey launched a military operation in August aimed at pushing back IS and Kurdish forces, with some of the most intensive recent fighting against IS around the northern town of al-Bab.

